BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts announced Tuesday that it will offer free admission later this month in honor of Juneteenth.

All guests who visit the museum on Saturday, June 19, can get free timed-entry tickets including general admission and special exhibition tickets to see Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation, and Monet and Boston: Legacy Illuminated, officials said in a news release.

Tickets will be available to reserve online starting at 10 a.m. on June 15.

The MFA says it will also host outdoor activities and programs to celebrate Juneteenth — the oldest nationally recognized commemoration of the ending of slavery in America — and honor the contributions of Black artists, scholars, and creative voices to Boston.

Activities will include art making, spotlight talks focused on artwork by the MFA’s artist-in-residence Rob Stull and musical performances curated by BAMS Fest.

On the evening of June 19, the MFA says it will host a free outdoor screening of “Summer of Soul.”

The outdoor activities and film screening do not require a ticket.

