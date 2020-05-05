MFA to create $500K diversity fund after racist comments in museum last year

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Fine Arts will create a $500,000 fund for diversity initiatives after patrons made racist remarks to students on a field trip last year, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The museum banned the people who made the racist remarks to students from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy in May 2019. A patron referred to students as “expletive black kids,” according to a teacher.

The AG’s office investigated and created a memorandum of understanding with the MFA creating the fund, a spokesperson said. Under the agreement, the MFA will also create an anti-discrimination and harassment policy and provide biannual reports on its diversity.

