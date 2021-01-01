BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts General Hospital allergists offered reassurance that coronavirus vaccines can be administered safely to people with food and medication allergies.

The experts’ recent review published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice stated that allergic reactions to vaccines are rare with a rate of about 1.3 per 1 million people.

They stress that COVID-19 vaccine clinics monitor all patients for 15 to 30 minutes and manage any allergic reactions that occur.

“We’re detecting those few rare cases and the patients are getting the care they need expeditiously and on time and doing quite well,” said Dr. Kimberly Blumenthal, Massachusetts General Hospital quality and safety officer for allergy.

The review recommends that people with a history of anaphylaxis to an injectable drug or vaccine containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate speak with their allergists before being vaccinated.

