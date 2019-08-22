MGH announces data breach involving nearly 10K people

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts General Hospital is notifying approximately 9,900 individuals of a privacy incident involving MGH’s Department of Neurology on Thursday after learning an unauthorized third party had access to some of its research programs.

According to the MGH, an unauthorized third party had access to databases related to two computer applications used by researchers in the Department of Neurology for specific Neurology research studies.

An investigation revealed that between June 10 and June 16 the unauthorized third party had access to databases containing research data used by certain Neurology researchers.

The research data varied according to the specific research study and may have included a participant’s first and last name, certain demographic information (such as marital status, sex, race, ethnicity), date of birth, dates of study visits and tests, medical record number, type of study and research study identification numbers, diagnosis and medical history, biomarkers and genetic information, types of assessments and results, and other research information. Some of the data reflects a subject’s participation many years ago.

For deceased research participants, the research data included the date of death, and, when available, summary autopsy results.

The research data did not include any study participant’s Social Security Number, insurance information, or any financial information. The research data did not include any study participant’s address, phone number, or other contact information. The incident did not involve MGH’s medical records systems.

MGH is taking steps to prevent further unauthorized access and are continuing to review and enhance the security processes in place for its research programs.

They also engaged a third-party forensic investigator to conduct a review and has contacted federal law enforcement as a precaution.

MGH is in the process of notifying affected individuals and does not believe there are any specific steps research study participants should take because of this incident.

Anyone with questions and concerns are encouraged to call the toll-free number 866-904-6219, Monday-Friday (9:00 am – 9:00 pm EST) or Saturday-Sunday (11:00 am – 8:00 pm EST).

