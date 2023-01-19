BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said.

Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Patients are our first priority and we strive to provide a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for all who seek care.”

No additional information was immediately available.

