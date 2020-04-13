MGH – Chelsea opens testing site for people exhibiting coronavirus symptoms

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - People exhibiting coronavirus symptoms are eligible for testing at Massachusetts General Hospital — Chelsea as of Monday.

Those who are suffering from symptoms including a fever, new sore throat, new cough, new runny nose or nasal congestion, new muscle aches, new shortness of breath, and new loss of smell are encouraged to make an appointment for evaluation and testing by calling 617-724-7000.

Patients within the Partners Healthcare system are asked to call their primary care physician’s office with any questions and to be scheduled for testing.

Officials say appointments are strongly recommended but walk-ins will not be turned away.

Those looking to get tested do not have to be a patient of MGH, do not need health insurance, and do not have to worry about their immigration status, according to city officials.

