MGH dermatologist: Frostbite-like patches, other rashes may be signs of hidden coronavirus infection

A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(WHDH) — Frostbite-like patches on the toes and other skin rashes may be signs of hidden coronavirus infection, especially in young people, a dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital told the Washington Post.

Dermatologist Esther Freeman told the Post that she expected things to quiet down for her at the start of the pandemic but she soon started fielding urgent phone calls from people complaining of odd frostbite-like patches that had suddenly appeared on their toes.

Some of the patients complained of burning sensations but most of the rashes went away without treatment in 2-3 weeks, the newspaper reported.

Freeman said she found it bizarre that almost all of the patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

Researchers in places around the globe dealing with coronavirus hot spots have since looked into the phenomenon and a United States-based group is preparing to publish its findings on the dermatologic effects that COVID-19 had on about 300 patients.

Some of the findings include the possibility of toe rashes being an early indicator of coronavirus and that most post patients with “COVID toes” were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms.

Researchers also learned that nearly all patients with rashes were children or adults in their 20s or 30s.

Changes in the skin are often said to be an obvious sign that the body is dealing with some sort of unnatural issue.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)