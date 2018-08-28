MGH doctor warns heat stroke can be deadly

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the top emergency room doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Ali Raja, warns Boston residents that heat stroke can be deadly.

“Once you’re feeling weak or dizzy, or you’ve gotten a headache, get inside and start drinking water.” Raja said. “What I often tell my patients is if you’re starting to feel thirsty, it’s probably a little bit too late.”

Raja said it is important to watch for the signs of heat exhaustion, and the most at risk are young children and the elderly.

A heat advisory has been issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol and Western Plymouth counties.

A excessive heat warning is in effect for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk; Western Essex and Western Norfolk.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)