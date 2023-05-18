BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts General Hospital employee is facing charges after allegedly bringing a rifle to work, according to Boston police.

Police got a call Wednesday night regarding a person in distress on hospital property.

A police report filed after the incident later said a hospital security officer was able to reach out to the suspect, who investigators said had the rifle covered with a shower curtain.

In a statement, the hospital said no patients were affected and the facility “remained open and operating normally.”

“We appreciate the quick actions of all involved including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department,” the hospital said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)