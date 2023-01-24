BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A former medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center is facing more charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a patient last week.

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden says a second victim has come forward accusing Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston of sexual assault. The man says he was taken into an exam room and sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the hospital to speak with another victim who said he was raped by Knighton after he requested an “additional test” that required the patient to remove his clothes. The man said he called 911 when he asked about the examination and determined he had been sexually assaulted.

Knighton was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court last week on charges of rape and indecent assault in connection with the first charge. He was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or unsupervised access to patients.

Investigators are now asking any more potential victims to come forward.

Knighton has been placed on administrative leave as the charges are investigated. He is due back in court on Feb. 23 for a probable cause hearing.

