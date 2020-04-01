MGH nurses assigned to sickest coronavirus patients share powerful message, make desperate plea to public for help

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital who are assigned to the sickest coronavirus patients are asking the public to stay home, practice social distancing, and donate to local healthcare facilities as they prepare for a surge of virus cases that are expected to hit the Commonwealth in the coming weeks.

The team of nurses in the hospital’s Blake 12 Intensive Care Unit recorded a video message, detailing the grave conditions they are facing on a daily basis, the fears they are coping with, and what members of the public can do to curb the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The video, which showed more than a dozen masked nurses standing behind Sarahjane Hall, was shared on Instagram by Russell Gallen.

“We are caring for the sickest population of corona patients and are preparing for the numbers to continue to grow. Working in the ICU, we are faced with life and death every day and we are dedicated to saving as many lives as possible. But I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared. Hospitals across the country are low on protective equipment. We are allotted one mask per day to conserve and prepare for the worst,” Hall said. “One mask to protect us from catching and spreading this deadly virus to our colleagues and loved ones. We are scared that the number of healthcare workers infected will continue to rise. We are scared and heartbroken for the families of our patients. The husbands, wives, partners, and children who cannot be with their loved ones as they fight for their lives. But our patients are not alone. We are all here. We are strong and we are united and will not give up in the fight to save lives.”

Hall extended a message to all of the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to combat the disease.

“To all the healthcare workers across the country, we thank you. We are proud to be on your team.”

Hall then made a desperate plea to the public for help in the days and weeks ahead.

“To everyone else, we still desperately need your help. The only way to stop the spread of this virus is to stay home. If you have access to surgical masks, N95 respirators or other protective equipment please, please donate them to your local hospitals to help protect those of us on the front lines. We all have a part to play in flattening the curve. We are begging you to do yours, so we can do ours,” Hall concluded.

The state is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases between April 7 and April 17, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

