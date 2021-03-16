MGH nurses pitch in to celebrate patient’s final cancer treatment

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cancer patient at MGH finished up his last treatment in style this week.

After Anthony Sevieri received his final round of chemotherapy, some of the nurses at the hospital pitched in to have a limo drive him home.

When he got there, there was another surprise — a parade of cars driving by to celebrate his recovery.

“I feel amazing,” Sevieri said. “This has been the focus for the past six months and to finally get here is surreal.”

Sevieri said he got through treatment by being as positive as he could.

“It’s just been keeping a positive mindset for the last six months, that’s what’s gotten me through it,” Sevieri said. “Staying positive and taking things one day at a time.”

