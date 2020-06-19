MGH nursing grad petitions to have Zakim, Burns bridges lit in Juneteenth colors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A nursing graduate from Massachusetts General Hospital petitioned the state to light two of the state’s iconic bridges in Juneteenth colors.

Elizabeth Hylton got the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to light the Zakim Bridge in Boston and the Burns Bridge in Worcester in red, green and yellow.

Hylton said the day is a way to unite the country by marking the end of slavery.

“I really wanted to have the bridges lit as a way to start a conversation and to start a dialogue in our communities,” she said. “For it to just recognize the freedom of people in this country.”

She hoped that when people saw the bridges all lit up they would feel inspired to create change in their own communities.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)