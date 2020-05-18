MGH seeing decline in COVID-19 cases; returning resources to their original roles

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts General Hospital is beginning to return resources that had been devoted to the COVID-19 response to their original roles due to a decline in coronavirus cases, a spokesperson confirmed.

Some beds and staff members who had been dedicated to COVID-19 patients are transitioning back to their roles before the outbreak.

The hospital says they’ve seen a decline in virus patients since their peak two weeks ago.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)