MGM casino in Springfield set to open its doors Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - MGM Springfield is less than 24 hours away from opening its doors to the public.

Thursday night, guests got a sneak peek at a VIP party, where they had a chance to test their luck and see what the billion-dollar facility has to offer.

“This place is going to blow people away,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.

MGM Springfield is surrounded by restaurants, bars, a hotel, movie theater, and bowling alley, all with a theme reflecting the culture and history of Springfield.

Twenty-thousand people are expected to attend the grand opening. The city’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, was at the VIP party and says the casino is the economic jolt the city needs.

“Do you realize that well over 1,000 Springfield residents are now employed here at the city of Springfield,” he said.

In addition to every type of card game MGM offers in Vegas, along with the nightlife, casino officials say visitors will have top-notch entertainment as well.

“We’re bringing all that entertainment back. All of it’s coming back. It’s not going to be messing around at Mohegan Sun anymore,” said MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren.

Mark Wahlberg is opening a new Wahlburgers restaurant at the casino and was at Thursday’s VIP party.

“To be able to be a part of MGM, to be a part of this great development, it’s going to bring excitement to this area,” he said. “Everywhere we go, we want to be a part of the community.”

MGM Springfield is the first of three possible major casinos in Massachusetts. But officials at the state gaming commission are betting on the region to support the casino.

“We would have $250 million in tax revenue just by bringing back people who are now in other cities,” said Stephen Crosby, chairman of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. “So I think the answer is yes, the market will bear because Massachusetts is underserved right now.”

The casino is scheduled to open Friday at 11 a.m.

