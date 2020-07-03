MGM casino in Springfield to reopen July 13

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - MGM Springfield will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on Monday, July 13.

A hosted, invitation-only event will take place ahead of the 10 a.m. public reopening. MGM Springfield’s amenity offerings initially will be limited and do not include hotel rooms at this time. Additional venues, as well as the hotel, will open in the coming weeks and months.

“This is a community that continues to overcome hardships by supporting and caring for one another, and it is a privilege to be a part of it,” said Chris Kelley, President of the Northeast Group, MGM Resorts. “When we reopen our doors, we do so with the health and safety of our guests and employees as our number one priority. The property will look a little different, but the great experience at MGM Springfield will remain the same. We look forward to welcoming our guests back.”

Key initiatives from the MGM Resorts plan as well as specific to MGM Springfield include:

· Employee screening, temperature checks, and COVID-19 specific training

· Employees and guests will be required to wear masks in public areas. Masks will be provided free of charge

· A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

· For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

· Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on the casino floor

· In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms (where applicable) and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

· Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the resort’s food and beverage outlets

· To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

· MGM has compiled an internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. If a guest tests positive after visiting an MGM property, they are asked to alert the company through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com).

The company will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

Per the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’ guidelines, the property will adhere to a substantially reduced capacity limit during this initial phase of reopening.

A glimpse at what guests can expect:

· HOTEL & SPA – MGM Springfield’s hotel and spa will remain closed until a future date.

· GAMING – To promote physical distancing, slot machines will be disabled to accommodate six feet between players; poker, roulette and craps will not be available in this first phase of reopening.

· DINING – Initially, dining options will be limited to Tap Sports Bar, South End Market and Costa’s pizza counter. Guests will utilize digital innovations such as QR codes for menus.

· BEVERAGE – Beverage service will be available on the casino floor and in connection with seated dining. To promote keeping the mask on, guests are not allowed to move around the casino floor with a drink; casino beverage service will be limited to those actively playing.

· PARKING/VALET – Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.

