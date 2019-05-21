MGM pulls out of talks with Wynn Resorts over possible sale of Encore Boston Harbor

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, construction continues on the Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino in Everett, Mass. Massachusetts gambling regulators have levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts but allowed it to retain its casino license after failing to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. The state's Gaming Commission's decision Tuesday, April 30, clears the way for Encore Boston Harbor to open in June. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - MGM has pulled out of talks with Wynn Resorts over the possible sale of Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

The $2.6 billion casino is expected to open on June 23.

MGM addressed the decision in a statement Tuesday, writing, “We have noted the anxiety raised by various stakeholders regarding a transaction and this troubles us at MGM. We only wish to have a positive impact on communities in which we operate. We think the best course of action is to discontinue discussions concerning this opportunity.”

Wynn Resorts said: “Wynn Resorts prides itself on the design, development and operation of the world’s best integrated resorts. At times, world class assets attract the attention of others and our board takes seriously its fiduciary duty to review such interest. After careful consideration we have agreed to cease discussions with MGM Resorts. We remain committed to opening and operating Encore Boston Harbor as only Wynn Resorts is able to do.”

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria called the decision “excellent news for the City of Everett.”

“I applaud MGM for discontinuing discussions regarding the sale of Encore Boston Harbor, and I wish them well in moving the Springfield community forward,” he said in a statement. “I understand that this could have been a great opportunity for them, but I appreciate their loyalty to the Springfield community. Here in Everett, we are looking forward to opening day, and to a continued partnership with Encore Boston Harbor.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)