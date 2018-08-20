MGM Springfield set to open Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - From the outside, you’d never guess it’s a billion-dollar casino from the way it blends in with the rest of downtown Springfield, but that’s the way it was designed.

MGM Springfield is the first major resort Casino in the commonwealth and MGM officials say it’s nothing like their casinos in Las Vegas.

Starting with the design – a homey feel with decor from the Springfield region, including floorboards from the home of Springfield author Dr. Suess to refurbished items from The Brimfield Flea market, it’s unlike Las Vegas, where the casinos are designed to keep you at the gambling tables.

The MGM Springfield casino is surrounded by restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues like a bowling alley and a movie theater that can be accessed without entering the casino.

MGM Springfield promises great food, casual, and fine dining as well as major headline entertainers.

Officials say their doors open at 11 a.m. Friday following a procession down Main street that will include casino workers, government officials, and some surprise entertainers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)