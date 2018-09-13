BOSTON (AP) — MGM is updating Massachusetts gambling regulators following the opening of its nearly $1 billion Springfield casino last month.

The Las Vegas casino company is also expected to present its quarterly report to the state Gaming Commission in Boston on Thursday.

The five-member panel says it will also vote on the 14-acre (5.6-hectare) facility’s Certificate of Operation.

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis has said more than 150,000 people visited during the opening weekend, exceeding company expectations.

The hotel, casino, retail and entertainment complex opened to fanfare Aug. 24. It spans roughly three city blocks and is the first of its kind in the state.

The facility’s outside is meant to blend in with the historic downtown streetscape and its interior evokes the city’s history, including ties to children’s author Dr. Seuss.

