MIAA board approves extended postseason state tournaments for spring sports

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors voted to approve extended postseason state tournaments for spring sports during a meeting on Wednesday.

The board approved an extension to include state semi-final and final rounds after reviewing survey data from school principals and athletic directors, according to the MIAA.

The board also affirmed the previously established cutoff date of June 15, 2021, to remain as a directive to the tournament management committee when establishing scheduling guidelines.

“I’m glad that the collective work of our board of directors, COVID-19 task force and tournament management committee has allowed for us to not only have an upcoming spring season, but one which will provide for a sectional and statewide tournament,” MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino said. “It has not been an easy task but it is one that has always the best interests of our student-athletes in mind.”

MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine added, “Affording our spring season student athletes a full tournament opportunity is a credit to our association’s standing committees. The special nature of this spring tournament structure is that it is an opt-in as well as an opt-out opportunity, thus providing member schools to determine their own path.”

The management committee will now meet to establish the MIAA state tournament schedule.

