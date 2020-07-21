MIAA delays high school sports to at least mid-September

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - High school athletes won’t compete against each other until mid-September at the earliest — if they play at all.

The Massachusetts Interschohlatistic Athletic Association voted to set the start date for the fall season at Sept. 14 at the earliest, and that’s if state education officials allow sports this autumn. State Education Secretary Jeff Riley said he expects to release recommendations in early August.

Whitman-Hanson Regional Athletic Director Bob Rodgers said it’s better to start a little late and get it right, even if there’s a shortened season.

“I’m pleased with the decision, I think it’s the right thing,” Rodgers said. “Kids need sports, they need that sense of belonging. They need that support system, especially now when you see kids dealing with so much anxiety.”

Rodgers said players, coaches and fans will have to adjust, with athletes showering at home instead of at school and parents likely driving students to games instead of relying on buses where it’s hard to social distance. And he said packed stadiums would not be an option.

“I don’t think you’ll see Friday Night Lights with the stadiums packed, but I think there might be able to be some compromise where every student might be able to have two guests at the games,” Rodgers said, adding parents will need to follow safety guidelines.

“Maybe there might be some parents that will say ‘It’s my right to be here and it’s my right to stand where I want.’ If you have stuff like that happen, then it most likely would be shut down.”

