WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has confirmed that an official died after collapsing during a girls basketball game in Watertown on Friday.

In a statement Saturday, the association said it “was informed of the devastating news that, at the end of an MIAA girls‘ basketball tournament game on Friday, March 1 at Watertown Middle School, a game official collapsed and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.”

The statement continued, “The MIAA expresses condolences to the family of the game official, and will continue to provide support to its officials, member schools, student-athletes, coaches, and fans affected by this tragedy.”

The official’s name has not been released.

