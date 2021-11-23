Masks will be mandatory for student-athletes and coaches who participate in indoor sports this winter, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

In an effort to safely maximize full participation in winter sports, the MIAA says masks must be worn at all times during indoor activities.

The MIAA said it will reconsider the mandate in January.

