MIAA says high school football, other sports can begin play next month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday announced that high school football can begin play next month.

MIAA directors voted to approve sport-specific modifications for its “Fall II” season, allowing cheerleading, football, indoor track, and unified basketball to begin on Feb. 22.

The seasons will run through April 25 but there will be no post-season tournaments.

“Today’s actions by the MIAA’s Board of Directors are the culmination of the work of our membership committed to establishing optimal standards of health and safety that will provide the restoration of Fall sports for 1000s of MIAA student-athletes,” MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine said in a statement.

MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino added, “We made adjustments in the fall and had a success first season. We made additional modifications for the winter and our student-athletes have been actively engaged since December. Now we are hopeful that with the guidance from the Governor’s office and of EEA, along with the work of our various committees, that we will be able to have a safe and successful Fall II season.”

Sports such as cross country, dance, golf, field hockey, soccer, swim and dive, and volleyball can also be played during the Fall II season if local districts did not approve them for the Fall I season.

To view a list of COVID-19 rule modifications and guidelines for each sport, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)