MIAA: Student athletes competing in outdoor sports no longer need to wear masks

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – High school athletes competing in outdoor sports will no longer need to wear masks, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

The MIAA voted to align its mask policy with Massachusetts’ updated guidance that no longer requires students to wear a face covering for outdoor activities like school recess or youth sporting events.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that beginning Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Early Education and Care will no longer require masks in these outdoor settings. Face coverings are still required indoors for staff and students of K-12 schools and early education providers.

“I’m thrilled that the masks are going to be coming off. It will definitely be nice to drop the mask while your competing and breathe in the fresh air,” said Framingham track star and cheerleader Sophie Albright.

Framingham Athletic Director Paul Spear added, “All these kids playing in hot weather with the mask on has got to be tough for them. Just trying to make sure that they are doing it all the time just adds another layer to the job that wasn’t there normally.”

Masks will not be required for athletes in low-risk sports when indoors where a distance of at least 14 feet or more is consistently maintained between each participant are not required to wear a mask, according to the MIAA.

Spectators and chaperones, coaches, staff, referees, umpires, and other officials who can social distance while outdoors are no longer required to wear a mask either, but those groups of people will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

“They’re happy to see their kids play. You know especially after last year. I don’t have much misgivings, any apprehensions at all. I think hopefully it’s going to be smooth sailing from here on in,” said the school’s Athletic Director Ron Dowd.

The MIAA rule change takes effect immediately.

