BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday announced it will drop the mask mandate for student athletes at the end of the month.

This decision comes just days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced students and staff at Massachusetts public schools will no longer be required to wear masks indoors beginning on Feb. 28.

Athletes who still wish to wear a mask will be permitted to do so, according to MIAA officials.

Students will still have to wear masks if it is required by a school.

