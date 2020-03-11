MIAA tournaments at TD Garden on as planned despite coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the NCAA’s decision to hold all of its March Madness games with just essential personnel and family in attendance, the MIAA says that as of now, tournament games will go on as planned at TD Garden.

MIAA Communications Director Tara Bennett said the association is “taking everything very seriously.”

“We know this is a fluid situation,” she said, “changing daily if not hourly.”

Bennett said the decision to move forward with the tournaments was a difficult one to make, considering the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled their basketball and hockey tournaments.

Organizers in Massachusetts say they’re following protocols.

“This is a very difficult situation for so many, you have student-athletes who have put so much time and energy into their competitions, coaches, and school, and community and so much excitement because you are coming into the semi-finals,” Bennett said.

Despite recent limits on press access, the student-athletes will still have access to the locker rooms.

The TD Garden has installed additional hand sanitizer dispensers and will increase the cleaning of public areas.

