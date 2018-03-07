PARKLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has not been shy in his support for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims, and on Wednesday morning, he paid a visit to the school in Parkland.

Much appreciation goes out to @DwyaneWade for visiting our school and showing his support. Changing the world, one dribble at a time. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/BDjXqxNluP — 🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 (@Ryan_Deitsch) March 7, 2018

In a speech to several students, Wade said in part, “I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired.”

What an amazing lunch period for the students at Stoneman Douglas High School as @DwyaneWade made a surprise visit! (Video courtesy: @sebiloveschoco) pic.twitter.com/ESB1YVWdtG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 7, 2018

Wade became attached to the news surrounding the mass shooting after Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 victims, was buried in a Miami Heat jersey bearing Wade’s name and number. Since then, Wade has written Oliver’s name on his shoes and even hit a game-winning shot, which he dedicated to Oliver and his family.

