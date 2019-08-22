Michael Jackson’s former manager announces new foundation in singer’s name

BOSTON (WHDH) - Michael Jackson’s former manager announced Thursday a new foundation in the late singer’s name.

Raymone K. Bain says in a press conference that the singer donated often during his life.

“I am honored to announce the establishment of the Michael Jackson legacy foundation,” Bain said. “A mandate he set forth to preserve, protect, and to defend his name.”

Bain hopes this new foundation will protect Jackson’s legacy while supporting charities.

