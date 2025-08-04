BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts state trooper Michael Proctor is appealing his firing.

As his appeal moves forward, the state’s Civil Service Commission addresses concerns from Proctor’s lawyer during a hearing on Monday.

The defense argued that they have not received all of the materials needed to properly appeal Proctor’s firing.

A full hearing is scheduled to start later in August and will continue in October.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the Karen Read case. He admitted during the first trail that he sent inappropriate and vulgar text messages about Read.

Her lawyers claimed those messages were evidence of a corrupt investigation. The State Police Trial Board determined Proctor’s performance was unsatisfactory.

They also found he inappropriately drank alcohol while investigating another case.

Proctor was fired and dishonorably discharged.

