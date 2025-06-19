BOSTON (WHDH) - He was a central figure on the first trial of Karen Read and a key figure in the retrial because of his absence.

Now, former state trooper Michael Proctor is explaining the vulgar and inappropriate texts he sent about Read to fellow officers and friends that derailed his role as lead investigator, led to his firing, and removal from the prosecution’s case.

In an interview with ABC News 20-20, Proctor said, “when you have, you know, a fellow police officer, around my age, two kids of his own, it generates an emotion.. And I expressed that, those emotions in a negative way, which I shouldn’t have. I shouldn’t have even, you know, been texting my friends or anything. They are what they are. They don’t define me as a person. You know they are regrettable.”

Read’s defense team used the text messages and Proctor’s firing to bolster their argument that the investigation of Read was flawed and corrupt.

Read’s lawyers also suggested the former trooper may have planted key evidence.

In the interview, Proctor denies planting anything ever, and called the allegations “ridiculous.”

In the wake of Wednesday’s verdict, 7NEWS heard from Massachusetts state police. The colonel who made the decision to fire Proctor wrote, “The events of the last three years have challenged our department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability.”

