BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor has withdrawn his civil service commission appeal.

Proctor, the former lead investigator in the Karen Read case, sought out to get his job back. He was fired in March and was accused of violating four department policies.

Proctor went before the Civil Service Commission earlier this year and the hearing was set to continue on Tuesday.

