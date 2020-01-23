Michelle Carter, convicted in texting-suicide case, to be released early from jail

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a landmark texting-suicide case, is expected to be released early from the Bristol County Jail in Dartmouth after spending less than a year behind bars.

Carter was ordered in February 2019 to serve 15 months in jail in connection with the death of Conrad Roy III, but she is slated to be released Thursday due to good behavior, according to officials.

“Michelle Carter has been a model prisoner,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said. “She’s been involved in programs. She got her certificate in food service and she’s been very active in social as well as self-help programs.”

A judge determined that then 17-year-old Carter caused the death of Roy, 18, when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck that he’d parked in a Kmart parking lot back in 2014.

Carter’s lawyer Joseph Cataldo said after her sentencing that his client is a different person compared to when she was 17.

“If this were done all over again, Michelle Carter would not have charted the same course that she did,” he said.

Her defense team unsuccessfully appealed her involuntary manslaughter conviction multiple times.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)