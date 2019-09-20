Michelle Carter denied parole, will continue serving time for boyfriend’s suicide death

Michelle Carter, center, departs following a parole hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Natick, Mass. Carter, who was sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life, is asking for early release. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A parole board has denied a request from Michelle Carter, the woman currently imprisoned for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life, for an early release.

In a statement Friday, the parole board said it denied her request because they are “troubled that Ms. Carter not only encouraged Mr. Conrad to take his own life, she actively prevented others from intervening in his suicide.”

“Ms. Carter’s self-serving statements and behavior, leading up to and after his suicide, appear to be irrational and lacked sincerity. Ms. Carter needs to further address her causative factors that led to the governing offense.”

The board also said Carter “did not provide sufficient insight into reason for lack of empathy at time of crime and surrounding time period.”

Carter, 22, was seeking release after serving seven months of her 15-month jail sentence.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in 18-year-old Roy’s death following a bench trial in which a judge — rather than a jury — decided her fate.

The judge found then-17-year-old Carter caused Roy’s 2014 death when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck that he’d parked in a Kmart parking lot.

The phone call wasn’t recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter sent her friend in which she said she told Roy to get back in.

Carter didn’t take the stand at her trial.

Carter’s lawyers have since appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court , but the nation’s highest court hasn’t decided whether it will take up the case yet.

