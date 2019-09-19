Michelle Carter faces parole board hearing in texting suicide conviction

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself is up for parole.

Michelle Carter faces a parole board hearing Thursday after serving about seven months of her 15-month sentence for her role in the death of Conrad Roy III.

She began her sentence in February when Massachusetts’ highest court upheld her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Her lawyers have appealed to the United States Supreme Court, asking them to overturn the conviction. The court has not decided if it will take the case.

Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in Fairhaven in 2014.

