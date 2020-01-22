Michelle Carter to be released from prison

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself will be released from prison on Thursday.

Michelle Carter was ordered to serve 15 months behind bars in February but officials say she will be getting out early for good behavior.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2014 death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy.

She sent him a number of text messages urging him to kill himself.

Carter has been serving her sentence at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

She was initially set to be released in May.

