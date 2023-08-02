BOSTON (WHDH) - A new widely circulated video shows the moment a Boston police officer in full uniform got hurt while going down a children’s slide at City Hall Plaza.

Video of the incident has circulated online, gathering more than a million views. As some ask questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently shared her reaction.

“It’s quite scary when you look at it,” Wu said. “It’s a pretty fast descent there.”

Video shows the officer coming down the slide on his stomach before landing on his face.

“Why is there a police officer going down the slide?” said one person when asked what they thought upon seeing the video.

As the video prompts conversation, those in law enforcement have argued the actions don’t diminish the brand of the Boston Police Department.

“My first reaction is that it was probably an innocent decision and it just didn’t kind of turn out the way that this police officer envisioned.” said 7NEWS Security Expert Todd McGhee. “I don’t see anything harmful in it.”

Parents said the playground where this video was taken has signs designating that it is for children.

“There’s clearly a sign that says ‘5-12-year-olds only,’” one person said this week.

Still, some have been choosing to give the officer grace.

“There’s levels of bad choices when you’re a police officer,” another person said. “That one was a minor bad choice.”

Asked on Wednesday if the city is going to take up any kind of review of the incident, Wu said “That’s a question for the police department and the commissioner.”

Boston police this week said the officer involved used his own insurance to cover medical expenses for the minor injuries he sustained. Police said the officer did not miss work time.

Boston police also said the officer is not facing disciplinary action.

“I don’t see anything where there’s an embarrassment to the department or something in violation of policy or procedure,” McGhee said.

Officials had not confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon if the officer was at an event or engaging with the community at the time of the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)