BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a $20 million investment in early education by expanding Boston’s Universal Pre-K (UPK) program, a partnership between Boston Public Schools and the Office of Early Childhood.

The investment will allow Boston to expand support for community-based classrooms, increase the number of seats available to three and four-year-olds for the upcoming school year and begin integrating family child care providers into the UPK system.

The investment also builds on Wu’s commitment to universal, affordable, high-quality early education for children under five.

“The greatest investment we can make in our future is to support and center our young people,” said Wu. “With this historic investment in early childhood education, we can kickstart an increase in high-quality Pre-K seats, bring family child care providers into the UPK network, and ensure all of our families have access to free and accessible early childcare and education.”

Boston UPK will increase developmental and behavioral health screenings, student support interventions, culturally relevant and challenging curriculum and coaching to improve quality in classrooms.

“UPK makes it possible to pay excellent teachers a competitive salary, have regular, supportive coaching, and invest in our classrooms continually,” said Lauren Cook, Chief Executive Officer at Ellis Early Learning. “Our teachers appreciate the high-quality curriculum and are proud to be part of the UPK community. Our students are thriving, and parents are thrilled with our partnership with BPS. Our UPK classrooms set the bar internally and elevate our organization. We couldn’t be happier or more grateful to partner with BPS in this vital work.”

A new per-classroom funding formula will be launched this upcoming school year to replace a per-student formula, ensuring high-quality learning environments for students and providing more financial and operational stability for child care providers.

“Providing per-classroom instead of per-child funding will provide stability for child care providers who have been greatly impacted by COVID,” said Kristin McSwain, Director of the Office of Early Childhood. “It will also allow many of them to extend their service hours beyond the required 6.5 to better meet the needs of working families.”

The UPK program is also expanding to include family child care providers, which offer families more flexible hours, multilingual or mixed-age settings and sometimes more affordable services.

“We are grateful for the continued investment in Universal Pre-K from the City of Boston and Mayor Michelle Wu in collaboration with Boston Public Schools,” said Boston Universal Pre-K Director TeeAra Dias. “Our mixed-delivery model ensures family choice and that there is no wrong door for families looking for a high-quality pre-K experience.”

Boston Public Schools and the Office of Early Childhood will partner with 20 family child care providers, members of the UPK Advisory Board, and other experts to design Boston’s family child care UPK program over the course of the next school year.

Boston UPK is now accepting applications for Pre-K seats at community-based providers for the 2022-2023 school year on a rolling basis. Eligible students must be Boston residents and must turn three or four years old on or before September 1, 2022. More information on the Boston UPK program and the application can be found at www.bostonpublicschools.org/upk. A list of the current community providers can be found here and can be viewed on a map here. Additional providers may be added in the coming weeks for the 2022-23 school year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)