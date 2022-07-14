BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a summer movie night series throughout the city’s parks, set to start on August 2 and run through September 1.
All shows begin at dusk. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, August 2
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
Pinebank, Jamaica Pond
Jamaicaway at Moraine Street, Jamaica Plain
Tuesday, August 9
“Sing 2”
Healy Playground
160 Florence Street, Roslindale
Monday, August 15
“Luca”
East Boston Memorial Park
143 Porter Street, East Boston
Tuesday, August 16
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Ronan Park
92 Mount Ida Road, Dorchester
Wednesday, August 17
“Space Jam: New Legacy”
Marcella Playground
260 Highland Street, Roxbury
Monday, August 22
“Encanto”
Iacono Playground
150 Readville Street, Hyde Park
Tuesday, August 23
“Soul”
Ramsay Park
1917 Washington Street, South End
Thursday, August 25
“Encanto”
Winthrop Square/Training Field
55 Winthrop Street, Charlestown
Monday, August 29
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Hardiman Playground
380 Faneuil Street, Brighton
Tuesday, August 30
“Soul”
Moakley Park
1005 Columbia Road, South Boston
Thursday, September 1
“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
Boston Common
38 Beacon Street, Boston
The event is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. Additional support is provided by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment and Soxcessful.
