BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a summer movie night series throughout the city’s parks, set to start on August 2 and run through September 1.

All shows begin at dusk. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 2

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Pinebank, Jamaica Pond

Jamaicaway at Moraine Street, Jamaica Plain

Tuesday, August 9

“Sing 2”

Healy Playground

160 Florence Street, Roslindale

Monday, August 15

“Luca”

East Boston Memorial Park

143 Porter Street, East Boston

Tuesday, August 16

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Ronan Park

92 Mount Ida Road, Dorchester

Wednesday, August 17

“Space Jam: New Legacy”

Marcella Playground

260 Highland Street, Roxbury

Monday, August 22

“Encanto”

Iacono Playground

150 Readville Street, Hyde Park

Tuesday, August 23

“Soul”

Ramsay Park

1917 Washington Street, South End

Thursday, August 25

“Encanto”

Winthrop Square/Training Field

55 Winthrop Street, Charlestown

Monday, August 29

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Hardiman Playground

380 Faneuil Street, Brighton

Tuesday, August 30

“Soul”

Moakley Park

1005 Columbia Road, South Boston

Thursday, September 1

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

Boston Common

38 Beacon Street, Boston

The event is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. Additional support is provided by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment and Soxcessful.

