BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians can get a groove on this summer as Mayor Michelle Wu plans to hold a series of free dance parties.

“I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” Wu said. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”

The family-friendly events will be all be held on City Hall Plaza on the following days:

Salsa Dance Party: Friday, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with DJ Big O and Salsa y Control providing free dance lessons

Kizomba Dance Party: Friday, August 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with DJ Shy and Kwality Kiz providing free dance lessons

R&B Dance Party: Friday, August 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with DJ ReaL P

House Dance Party: Friday, September 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with DJ Bruno and a dance performance by Phunk Phenomenon

For more information regarding this event, other events hosted by the City, follow the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment on social media @VisitBostonCity and visit boston.gov/visiting-boston.