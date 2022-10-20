BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction.

“We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned throughout all these 10 months and how to do this and how to do it right, is that we need partnership from the state,” she said. “We need 1,000 more units of low-threshold supportive housing to be created and sited outside the City of Boston.”

