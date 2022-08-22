BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cited a lack of signage when she tried her first commute into City Hall with the Orange Line shut down.

Wu had several transfers along her route, from the 34 bus to the Orange Line shuttles, but she found a lack of signs at Forest Hills telling riders where to go. Hours after Wu’s ride, there are still no signs in sight.

“When you get off the bus at Forest Hills coming in from many points south of the city, there’s no direct signage in the bus way of how to get to the shuttle buses which are on the other side, down the stairs from where the MBTA buses unload,” Wu said. “We’ll need some signage there.”

Other riders also noticed the lack of signage.

“No signs, it’s simple. Put signs,” one rider said. “The MBTA is not prepared.”

Wu said she was taking notes along her commute detailing where she thinks the MBTA should place additional signs to help confused riders during the 30-day shutdown. She added that she’s also hoping for more multilingual signs.

