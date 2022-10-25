BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed a troubling trend of violent crime in the city after a recent string of three shooting deaths in one recent weekend alone.

“Even more so, the frequency with which we’re now seeing young people and women as the victims in more of these situations,” she said.

Wu also said she’s concerned with the frequency and intensity of these crimes.

Community activists requested a meeting with Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, and Wu said it’ll take the whole city coming together to make the city safer.

