BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told GBH News she’s considering vetoing a planned 20% salary raise for both the Boston City Council and herself.

Although Wu had proposed a more modest salary hike at 11%, the council members nearly doubled her proposal.

“The council has tweaked it, as they have the right to do because it’s an ordinance, and passed it with a 20% increase, which is too high,” she told GBH.

She called both the timing and the scale of the increase “concerning,” and said she’s still evaluating the proposal.

The proposal passed by the City Council would raise Wu’s salary to $250,000 and the council members’ salary to $125,000.

Councilors cited a higher cost of living for the increase.

