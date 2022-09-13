BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the completion and reopening of the Boston Public Library’s Special Collections department, a $15 million renovation project.

The collection is home to several rare books and historic artifacts Wu said she was happy to see the historic items made accessible to the public once again.

The project also added a new reading room and lobby to the library, a conservation lab and new staff workspaces.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)