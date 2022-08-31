BOSTON (WHDH) - Three of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo’s big-name endorsers have yanked their support for his Suffolk County District Attorney candidacy after a Boston Globe story revealed new details about sexual assault allegations tied to Arroyo.

The Globe reports that Arroyo was investigated twice for sexual assault, though no charges were filed. In response, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey have puled their endorsements for the candidate. Arroyo has said he did not know about the investigations and denies any allegations of sexual assault.

Arroyo has accused his opponent in the DA’s race, incumbent Kevin Hayden, of leaking the sealed reports, calling it a “political attack.”

Meanwhile, several other prominent politicians have pulled their support for Arroyo, including City Council President Ed Flynn, who stripped Arroyo of his appointments on the City Council.

As a result of the investigations, Arroyo is suing for copies of the investigative files and said he wants them made public.

In a statement, the Hayden campaign said in part that “After multiple sexual assault allegations against him, one of Ricardo Arroyo’s victims has bravely come forward, because, in her words, she “[fears] what could happen if he gets into a position of power.” The question for those who have continued to support Ricardo Arroyo is simple: Do you believe women? Do you believe this woman? If the answer is yes, how can you possibly justify continuing to stand by him?”

