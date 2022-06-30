BOSTON (WHDH) - Festivities marking Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s inauguration will kick off Thursday morning– delayed due to COVID– and the city’s invited.

A free summer block party will be held on Boston City Hall Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, the first of its kind when it comes to mayoral inaugurations.

“Our administration is focused on making Boston a city for everyone,” Wu previously said in a statement. “This summer block party will celebrate the limitless possibility of what we can achieve together.”

Wu was sworn into office on November 16, 2021, when she became the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston. The originally scheduled inauguration was postponed due to the pandemic.

The block party will include “family friendly activities, food, and musical performances for ‘A Celebration of Boston’s Possibility’” according to the event’s Eventbrite page.

Those interested in attending Wu’s inauguration can register here.

