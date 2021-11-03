BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu, still riding the high from Tuesday night’s historical victory in Boston’s mayoral race, took an Orange Line train to City Hall on Wednesday morning to report for her final City Council meeting.

“Last night was so fun and maybe a little less sleep than I needed,” Wu said in a video that she shared will commuting into work, just hours after she became the first woman and an Asian American to be elected mayor of Boston.

The 36-year-old Harvard graduate, who will be sworn in on Nov. 16, told reporters who greeted her at City Hall that she’s thrilled to begin her tenure as mayor.

“It was straight back to work today. I’m still trying to process what’s happening. I’m so excited for the chance to get going,” she said. “Every time I walk into City Hall I am overjoyed.”

City councilors congratulated Wu on her victory over fellow councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who conceded the race about two hours after polls closed in the city.

“She’s decent to the core,” City Councilor Michael Flaherty said of Wu.

Wu started her day at a coffee shop in Roxbury, where she started focusing on assembling a staff to lead the city into the future, which will include a new commissioner of the Boston Police Department.

“This is about empowering a full team that is reflective of Boston,” she said.

Wu added she’s confident that she can accomplish “big things” by getting the “little things” right, like reducing traffic congestion, ensuring trash is collected on time, and filling potholes.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey met with Wu in the office she will move into later this month to continue some conversations that the two have been having.

“I’m completely confident that Mayor-Elect Wu is prepared and ready to lead on day one,” Janey said.

Wu says she is an advocate of rent control and a fare free transit system.

