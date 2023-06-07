BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke on Wednesday one day after she was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a car crash in Hyde Park.

Officials said no one was seriously hurt in the crash. But questions have remained surrounding what caused the incident.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Blakemore Street and Hyde Park Avenue.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wu told 7NEWS there was no emergency when her driver drove through a red light and was hit by the second car driving across the intersection with a green light. Wu said she didn’t even know the lights and sirens were on.

“I was on my phone and not really seeing what was happening as the lights were turned on in that intersection,” she said. “I know my team and the officers who are on our detail team are of the utmost professionalism and training. I have full faith in the care and diligence with which they do their job.”

A woman and child were in the other car.

Wu, meanwhile, said she felt stiff after the crash but otherwise felt fine when she spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

In an accident report filed by the officer behind the wheel, the driver writes that she was driving “with lights and sirens activated.”

“The traffic light at Blakemore Street was red,” the officer continued. “Officer Smith was stopped at the red light, then slowly approached the intersection to ensure that the oncoming traffic…were able to see and hear the cruiser entering the intersection.”

Surveillance video shows a vehicle in one lane stop while a car in the next lane keeps going and crashes into the unmarked police car with Wu inside.

“Officer Smith was unable to avoid the collision due to vehicle #1’s fast approach and did not stop or slow down for the cruiser’s lights and sirens,” the police officer wrote in her report.

Wu refused to say whether she thinks the officer should have had lights and sirens on, saying instead that the incident is under review.

“I, again, have full faith in the team and their professionalism and am grateful for all that they do,” Wu continued. “And I’m just glad that everyone walked away from that scene completely safe and no major injuries.”

The mayor’s police driver did not explain why she had lights and sirens on, with police saying that question will be part of their review.

Contacted on Wednesday, the woman who was driving the other car said she is doing okay, though she is outraged to find the police officer is blaming her in the incident.

