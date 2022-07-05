BOSTON (WHDH) - After members of a white supremacist group marched through Boston over the weekend, Mayor Michelle Wu is meeting with public safety officials Tuesday to discuss the city’s response.

As 7NEWS previously reported, about 100 people associated with the white supremacist group Patriot Front gathered in several areas of downtown Boston, including City Hall Plaza and Copley Square, carrying shields and covering their faces while marching to the beat of a drum during what appeared to be a surprise rally.

Black artist Charles Murrell claimed he was assaulted by the group. He was later seen with a bandage on his hand during a press conference about the event. The Boston Police Civil Rights Unit is investigating the claims.

“I am appalled that even as a healer, I have to get my cup poured into in this incident,” he said. “But in this incident I will continue to pour into other people’s cups as a way to pour into my own cup.”

“When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for,” Wu tweeted at the time.

